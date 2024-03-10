Matura rozszerzona z języka ANGIELSKIEGO 2024. Co pojawi się na egzaminie? [ZAGADNIENIA, WYMAGANIA, ARKUSZ CKE]

Tegoroczni abiturienci zmierzą się z maturą rozszerzoną z języka angielskiego już w połowie maja. Podczas egzaminu zmierzą się z czterema rodzajami zadań egzaminacyjnych. Jak będą one wyglądać? Poniżej podajemy szczegóły.

Matura rozszerzona z języka angielskiego 2024. Najważniejsze informacje

Matura z języka angielskiego na poziomie rozszerzonym rozpocznie się 13 maja 2024 r. (poniedziałek) o godzinie 9:00. Uczniowie na napisanie testu otrzymają 150 minut, a za poprawne rozwiązanie wszystkich zadań mogą uzyskać 60 punktów. Co ważne - na maturze na poziomie rozszerzonym nie ma progu zaliczenia - oznacza to, że nie określono minimalnej liczby punktów, którą należy uzyskać, aby ją zdać.

Zadania egzaminacyjne na poziomie rozszerzonym. To pojawi się na maturze z j. angielskiego

Egzamin dojrzałości z języka angielskiego na poziomie rozszerzonym jest przeprowadzany na podstawie wymagań egzaminacyjnych, a nie według podstawy programowej. Arkusz egzaminacyjny z języka angielskiego na poziomie rozszerzonym składa się z części testowej oraz wypracowania. W teście znajdą się: 3-4 zadania - rozumienie ze słuchu,

3-4 zadania - rozumienie tekstów pisanych,

2-3 zadania - znajomość środków językowych (leksykalno-gramatycznych).

Natomiast wypracowanie na podany temat powinno być nie krótsze niż 200-250 słów. Za zadania zamknięte można uzyskać 47 punktów, a za otwarte 13 punktów. To, jak wyglądają arkusze można sprawdzić klikając w link: matura rozszerzona z języka angielskiego. Ponadto w informatorze maturalnym można sprawdzić szczegółowe wymagania, zasady oceniania oraz przykładowe zadania wraz z rozwiązaniami. Przykładowe zadania egzaminacyjne: Przeczytaj tekst, z którego usunięto pięć fragmentów. Wpisz w każdą lukę (5.1.–5.5.)literę, którą oznaczono brakujący fragment (A–F), tak aby otrzymać spójny i logiczny tekst. Uwaga: jeden fragment został podany dodatkowo i nie pasuje do żadnej luki.

Fragment tekstu:

A BALLOON TO FREEDOM

After World War II, Germany was divided into East Germany and West Germany. West Germany flourished and modernized, and East Germany struggled, so many people who lived there wanted to leave the country, but it was not allowed. Among them were the families of Günter Wetzel and Peter Strelzyk. One Saturday in September 1979 they made a night-time getaway from East Germany in a hot air balloon they’d built from scratch.

The thought of leaving had been on their minds for years, but doing it via a land route seemed impossible. 5.1. _____ The brilliant idea eventually turned into the most daring escape ever made from East Germany. In 1961, East Germany built a wall to keep its people in and prevent them from escaping to the richer West Germany. Despite these efforts about 150,000 people attempted to run away between 1964 and 1989. 5.2. _____ Perhaps this was because making a hot air balloon was an incredibly difficult task. First of all, Strelzyk and Wetzel had to buy hundreds of metres of material to make the balloon. Then, the men needed to build a propane gas fire burner which would heat the air inside the balloon. After months of hard work they were ready to go, or so they thought. 5.3. _____ Nevertheless, they were not discouraged.

A. In April 1978, they attempted to carry out a test flight but due to a serious error in their calculations the balloon couldn’t even get off the ground.

B. The men doubled the size of the balloon to 4,200 cubic meters, which would require more fabric. They used everything they could find even umbrella fabric, tent nylon and bed linen.

C. What inspired the men to consider an escape in a balloon was a magazine article about the International Balloon Fiesta held in New Mexico.

D. The disoriented passengers didn’t know if they had made it to the West. When they saw an advertising billboard for a West German product they realized they had managed to reach the destination.

E. The flight didn’t start smoothly, though, as the fabric caught fire. The passengers, however, succeeded in putting out the flames and the balloon kept going up.

F. Out of these, an estimated number of 40,000 succeeded, but no one had ever organized an escape by balloon before.

Przeczytaj tekst. Uzupełnij każdą lukę (8.1.–8.4.) jednym wyrazem, przekształcając wyraz podany w nawiasie, tak aby powstał spójny i logiczny tekst. Wymagana jest pełna poprawność gramatyczna i ortograficzna wpisywanych wyrazów.

THE CLIFTON SUSPENSION BRIDGE The Clifton Suspension Bridge is one of Bristol’s most recognisable structures. Designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the famous 19th-century engineer who played a 8.1. (SIGNIFY) ______________________________ role in Britain’s Industrial Revolution,

the bridge marks a turning point in the history of engineering. The design of the bridge was extremely challenging. Besides, financial difficulties and all sorts of 8.2. (AGREEMENT) ______________________________ led to long delays in the construction of the bridge, and it was left unfinished for years. Two engineers who continued to work on the bridge decided to modify Brunel’s original plan by 8.3. (WIDE) ______________________________ the roadway. It was not until five years after Brunel’s death that the bridge was finally unveiled. It remains one of Britain’s best-loved landmarks. The Clifton Suspension Bridge has been the venue for

a 8.4. (VARY) ______________________________ of events. For instance, the first modern bungee jump took place here in 1979, and in 2012 an Olympic torchbearer ran across the bridge with the Olympic flame en route to London.

Ogłoszenie wyników matury z języka angielskiego już w lipcu

Wyniki matur zostaną ogłoszone we wtorek 9 lipca 2024 roku o godzinie 8:30 w systemie ZIU dostępnym na stronie www.wyniki.edu.pl. W tym samym dniu szkoły wydadzą uczniom świadectwa, aneksy oraz informacje o wynikach.

